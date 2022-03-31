FIFA, Qatar ready for unprecedented World Cup final draw – Castlegar News

A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will shape this week into an unprecedented tournament draw.

When FIFA and host country Qatar staged a draw ceremony on Friday, three of the 32 entries would be placeholders as the three-year qualifying schedule was delayed and is still on.

The once-in-a-century global health crisis and the war in Ukraine ensured it.

That means 37 nations will be involved on Friday, including five that will ultimately not play in November when the first “winter” World Cup begins.

The full lineup will not be known until at least 14 June, when the Intercontinental Playoff round ends in Qatar. i.e. 74 days after the draw and on the same date the 2018 tournament started in Russia, which was Out of the last step…