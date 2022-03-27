FIFA started a volunteer program for the World Cup. How to participate? – financial

less than eight months after the start of Qatar World Cup 2022The fifa This March 21st opened the call to everyone who wants to join volunteers For the next World Cup in the Middle Eastern country. Do you want to know how you can apply? We tell you.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer Program Revealed 20 thousand seats For anyone who wants to participate in any of these 45 area Which will make it from stadiums, training areas, airports, hotels, fan zones and even public transport to the World Cup.