FIFA unveils first official song of 2022 World Cup (VIDEO)

“Haya Hayya (Better Together)” is the first single from the official album of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This song is sung by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Ayesha.

POr in this 2022 World Cup, FIFA has planned an official soundtrack. Hours before the group draw on Friday, the first single was unveiled: Haya Hayya (Better Together). This title is interpreted by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha. The song will be performed publicly for the first time during the draw ceremony at the Doha Convention Center.

“The relationship between young American star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeat phenomenon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha allows us to mix multiple styles and best capture the spirit of the cup…