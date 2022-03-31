FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw, Live Streaming: Qualified Teams, Pots, Date And Time

A football World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will take shape this week at an unprecedented tournament draw. The draw for FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live. Fans can stream the event live online. (More Football News)

The full lineup will not be known until at least June 14, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar. That is 74 days after the draw and the same date the 2018 tournament started in Russia, which was thrown out of the final stages of qualifying this time over the invasion of Ukraine.

Which Countries Have Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2022?

As on March 30, 27 teams have officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They are (earliest first): Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium,…