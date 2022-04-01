FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Spain set up iconic clash versus Germany in Group E; defending champions France in Group D | Football News

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was made at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday. While Spain set up a mouth-watering clash with Germany in Group E, defending champions France were placed in Group D. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were drawn in Group H. Five-time winners Brazil were placed in Group G. Qatar, the hosts of the tournament, already took position A1 from Pot 1 (placed in Group A), while the remaining teams were allocated pots on the basis of their FIFA Rankings, released on Thursday.

37 teams were invilved in the World Cup draw as three entries in the 32-team line-up are yet to be known and will be confirmed in only in June when the European and intercontinental playoffs finish. The venues will be decided later this month. The opening game of the World Cup…