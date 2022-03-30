FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When is it? How To Watch / Live Stream Who Has Qualified For Qatar?

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how you can watch it.

When is the 2022 draw?

The draw will take place on Friday, 1 April 2022 from Doha, Qatar at 5 PM UK Time (BST).

How to Watch / Live Stream the 2022 World Cup Draw?

International spectators can also view the draw on the FIFA.com website and on FIFA’s social media channels Twitter, Facebook And instagram,


