FIFA World Cup Draw Revealed: Who Will All Whites Face When They Qualify?

The draw for the FIFA World Cup took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. photo/ap

The All Whites are one victory away from the FIFA World Cup – but if they get there, they will be in arguably the toughest group of the tournament.

New Zealand will take on Costa Rica in a one-game intercontinental playoff in June, with the winner arriving in Qatar for the World Cup later in November.

The winner of that playoff will be placed in a tough group with former World Cup champions Germany and Spain as well as Asian giants Japan after today’s World Cup draw in Doha.

The most…