FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Everything you need to know about Friday’s draw

Football news show: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup draw

England will find their FIFA World Cup 2022 opponents in Friday’s draw.

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will also take place in Qatar this November and December but the rest of the European play-offs will not be known in June.

Twenty-nine of the 32 World Cup teams are known, with two intercontinental play-off matches also scheduled for June.

Germain Janus hosts the draw from the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and will be live on BBC TV and online from 16:45 BST on Friday, 1 April.

The full show will be available seamlessly with live text commentary on BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. BBC One will show it from 16:45-18:00 BST with the final half hour on BBC Two.

Former England captain…