Fight breaks out between NASCAR drivers Ty Gibbs, Sam Meyer in pit row

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs to finish on the last lap of the two-lap sprint and win Friday night at Martinsville Speedway for his fifth career win, and one that closed a brawl on the pit road. given when it was up.

On the final restart, which followed a number of precautions, Gibbs opted to start in the inside lane, leaving his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Jones behind when running in second place. Jones went inside him several times, then eventually took the top spot, while Gibbs got caught in a mess.

“What a day,” said Jones after getting out of his car. “I can’t say we could have played it any better. … I had older tires than all those guys at the end.”

When it was over, Gibbs and Long…