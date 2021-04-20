LATEST

Fighters of the Week

Fighters of the Week

1. Demetrius Andrade: And nonetheless WBO Middleweight champion regardless of a valiant effort from Liam Williams on Saturday. Andrade and promoter Eddie Hearn weren’t shy about calling out each different champion within the division, together with Canelo, afterwards.

2. Vadim Nemkov: For the second time, Nemkov edged Phil Davis by shut determination, this time, nevertheless, he retained his Bellator Gentle Heavyweight title and superior within the Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix.

3. Robert Whittaker: The number-one contender at middleweight, pitching a shutout over Kelvin Gastelum in the primary occasion of UFC on ESPN Saturday.

4. Christian Lee: Retained his ONE Light-weight championship Wednesday on TNT, stopping Timofey Nastyukhin within the first spherical.

5. Jake Paul: Weird because the stoppage might need been, you may’t argue with the knockdown, which was a pointy proper, that floored Ben Askren and possibly gave some credence and cred to Jake Paul’s boxing skills.

6. Corey Anderson: Onward and upward, as he TKO’d his method to the semifinals of the Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix.

7. Hanna Gabriels: The brand new WBC Girls’s Heavyweight and WBA Girls’s Gentle Heavyweight champion at a battle that passed off at tremendous middleweight as a result of girls’s boxing will get fairly bizarre as you get greater in weight.

Josh Hinger: Decisioned Rafael Barbosa in the primary occasion of Struggle To Win 170, taking his Grasp’s belt off of him for his bother.

9. Carlos Gongora: Nonetheless the tremendous middleweight torch-bearer for the IBO after making fast work of Christopher Pearson within the co-main occasion of DAZN’s Saturday card.

10. Andrey Fedosov: Winner of the most important upset of the week, knocking out Olympic bronze medalist Mahammadrasul Majidov so violently, that Majidov suffered an obvious ankle damage and wasn’t in a position to proceed.

11. Andrei Arlovski: The previous world champion stepped up on per week’s discover and right into a co-main occasion spot to finest Chase Sherman on the scorecards Saturday on ESPN.

12. Fabio Turchi: Headlining Friday’s DAZN card from Milan, Turchi claimed the EBU strap at cruiserweight.

13. Janet Todd: Launched the American viewers to her model of precision muay thai on Wednesday.

14. Efetobor Apochi: Took benefit of a co-main occasion spot on FOX, placing Deon Nicholson on the canvas twice en path to a third-round KO.

15. Aaron McKenzie: In a three-round light-weight foremost occasion at LFA 104, it was McKenzie strolling away the victor by determination over Brandon Phillips.

Honorable Point out:

Regis Prograis: After Ivan Redkach cried foul, actually, after a seemingly-phantom low blow, Prograis earned the win and hopefully on to higher and extra related fighters.
