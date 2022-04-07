The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has effectively banned the general use of telecommunications data retention to combat crime across the European Union.

In Holocaust Delivered by the ECJ’s Grand Chamber on Tuesday, the court ruled that while the objective is combating crime, “the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data exceeds the limits that are strictly required and must be kept within a democratic society.” cannot be considered appropriate”.

“Criminal behaviour, even of a particularly serious nature, cannot be regarded as a threat to national security.”

Traffic data is defined in EU law as “any data processed for the purpose of transfer of communication …