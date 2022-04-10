Fiji beat New Zealand to win Singapore Rugby Sevens

SINGAPORE (AFP) – Fiji put up a powerful performance on Sunday to beat New Zealand 28-17 and win the World Rugby Sevens Series crown in Singapore.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalists took an early lead in the final and never looked back as Wuviyawa Naduvalo, Wasiya Nakuku and Joseva Talakolo tried to give them a 21-0 lead at half-time.

New Zealand narrowed the deficit after the break with tries from Regan Ware, Moses Leo and Caleb Tangitau, but a second effort for Naduvalo ensured the Fijians secured their first series title since their 2020 win in Australia. Did.

The Pacific Islands team lost their first game to Ireland on Saturday but were bounced.