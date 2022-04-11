Fiji Times » Singapore 7s: Talacolo to the rescue

A try-saving tackle from Josefa Talacollo saved the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team from a 19-12 loss to South Africa in the quarterfinals of the Singapore 7s last night.

South Africa had the advantage in the last two minutes and were hoping to score goals in the team, but unfortunately Jerry Tuwai and Talakolo were too strong and prevented them from scoring.

Fiji made two attempts in the first half to take a positive lead.

Both teams were awarded Vuviyawa Naduvalo on the first try after a slow start, and a conversion from Wasiya Nakuku extended their lead to 7–0.

Fiji played their style of play after a series of passes from Nakuku, which ran past five defenders and set up a place for Joseva Talakolo to score less than a minute after the first try.

South Africa return as Zayn Davids…