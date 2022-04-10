Fiji to face NZ in Singapore 7s final – FBC News

Fiji has reached the finals of the HSBC Singapore 7s tournament.

This is after going down the wire against Australia, but emerged with a 19-12 win in the first semi-final.

The national side recovered from a knock-on from Joshua Wakurunabilli, which saw Joseva Talakolo see Australia captain Nick Malouf finish off Fiji’s first attempt.

Australia tried to take a 12-7 lead over Fiji with two consecutive tries from Malouf and Henry Hutchison.

Both Australia’s attempts were set up by their debutants, keeping the ball alive, adding offloads and finding space at the end…