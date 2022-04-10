Fiji wins Singapore 7th title – FBC News

The Fiji 7s side lifted the HSBC Singapore 7s title after beating New Zealand 28-17 in the final.

Captain Tevita Daugunu says the victory is dedicated to all the children of Fiji who are celebrating Palm Sunday tomorrow.

Fireman Vuviyava Naduvalo was named Player of the Final and during a post-match interview said that it had been a long time since he made the national team and played on the world stage.

Fiji got off to a strong start with a powerful run by Daugunu but was kept short at the try-line.

Then they regrouped and as expected the lot was offloaded by Jerry Tuwai and Joseva Talacolo…