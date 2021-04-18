ENTERTAINMENT

Filhaal 2 Song Release Date Announced By Akshay Kumar On Social Media!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Filhaal 2 Song Release Date Announced By Akshay Kumar On Social Media!

After the massive success of the music FILHAAL that was launched on 9th November 2019 that was written by Jaani and was produced by B Praak which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, the music goes to have a sequel and the announcement has been carried out by the famous person Akshay Kumar on his Twitter deal with stating that that the music could have a seamless storyline and shall be launched quickly, the date hasn’t been confirmed but however the sequel shall be releasing shortly has been confirmed by the actor.

Filhaal 2 Track Launch Date

The star can also be excited concerning the music as this has been the primary time that he has been part of a music video, the songs had been an enormous success because the numbers don’t lie, the music obtained 15 million views within the first 24 hours of that the video was uploaded on youtube, it’s the quickest music video to have the ability to attain 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 and 800 million views on the youtube platform and now the video has already crossed 1 billion views which is mind-boggling for a music video. Akshay Kumar did announce that there shall be a sequel on 23rd January 2020 and in the present day he has provide you with a Twitter submit stating that the video goes to be launched anytime quickly.

So there isn’t a denying the truth that the sequel goes to interrupt lots of the information and id going to be a blast when it releases, individuals are eagerly ready for the video which might be seen by the retweets which have been occurring concerning the submit that Akshay Kumar did and there’s no denying the truth that B Praak has been a sensation within the music business since a few years now.

The video is being directed by the very gifted and skilled director Arvindr Khaira, the music has been edited by Naman Bankey, the assistant administrators shall be Santam, Har G and Sukhman Sujhu, the producers of the music had been Satish Kakade productions, Arun Paharia, Aadesh Gola and mirror picture movies which are situated in Dubai.

B Praak and Akshay Kumar duo are going to destroy youtube it looks like when the video launches and there’s no denying the truth that the duo goes to tug some large numbers on the subject of the viewership of the music on youtube.

Individuals shall be ready for the music eagerly and we hope that music breaks its personal earlier document and turns into the quickest video to achieve 1 billion views as there’s a full chance of that occuring.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
30
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
29
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
25
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top