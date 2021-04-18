Filhaal 2 Song Release Date Announced By Akshay Kumar On Social Media!

After the massive success of the music FILHAAL that was launched on 9th November 2019 that was written by Jaani and was produced by B Praak which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, the music goes to have a sequel and the announcement has been carried out by the famous person Akshay Kumar on his Twitter deal with stating that that the music could have a seamless storyline and shall be launched quickly, the date hasn’t been confirmed but however the sequel shall be releasing shortly has been confirmed by the actor.

The star can also be excited concerning the music as this has been the primary time that he has been part of a music video, the songs had been an enormous success because the numbers don’t lie, the music obtained 15 million views within the first 24 hours of that the video was uploaded on youtube, it’s the quickest music video to have the ability to attain 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 and 800 million views on the youtube platform and now the video has already crossed 1 billion views which is mind-boggling for a music video. Akshay Kumar did announce that there shall be a sequel on 23rd January 2020 and in the present day he has provide you with a Twitter submit stating that the video goes to be launched anytime quickly.

Persistence is a advantage…however on this case it’s candy, a candy melody 🎵 The wait is over…coming quickly! pic.twitter.com/Bq3W4wvdba – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 18, 2021

So there isn’t a denying the truth that the sequel goes to interrupt lots of the information and id going to be a blast when it releases, individuals are eagerly ready for the video which might be seen by the retweets which have been occurring concerning the submit that Akshay Kumar did and there’s no denying the truth that B Praak has been a sensation within the music business since a few years now.

The video is being directed by the very gifted and skilled director Arvindr Khaira, the music has been edited by Naman Bankey, the assistant administrators shall be Santam, Har G and Sukhman Sujhu, the producers of the music had been Satish Kakade productions, Arun Paharia, Aadesh Gola and mirror picture movies which are situated in Dubai.

B Praak and Akshay Kumar duo are going to destroy youtube it looks like when the video launches and there’s no denying the truth that the duo goes to tug some large numbers on the subject of the viewership of the music on youtube.

Individuals shall be ready for the music eagerly and we hope that music breaks its personal earlier document and turns into the quickest video to achieve 1 billion views as there’s a full chance of that occuring.