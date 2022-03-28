[film] drive my car

driving my car This is a beautiful Japanese psychological drama about loss and grief.

driving my car It is about the ups and downs of actor and stage director Yosuko Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima). He was given the job of director in Hiroshima for two months. Young Misaki (Toko Myoza) makes out in his Red Saab car. Both characters grapple with unresolved trauma. Between us we see scenes from the rehearsals of Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov.

This is basically the story of the movie driving my car by Risuki Hamaguchi. The screenplay of the film is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. The epic film is also three hours long. driving my car Sounds like a simple story, but it’s actually complicated and unexpectedly heartbreaking. Great start to light up the theatrical…