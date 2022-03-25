Film Review: RRR is a critic-proof extravaganza

If ever there was a critic-proof Indian film, it is it!

Manmohan Desai would have liked the illogical in the film, which is all about entertainment, emotionally gratifying and applause, whistling and clapping from the audience, because without going on the impossible, the film would have compromised on SS Rajamouli’s goal. set for us – presented megaEntertainment, megaentertainment—and megaEntertainment! apologies to vidya balan dirty Picture—It’s a league ahead in scale and quantity manoranjan,

title characters, RRR basically stand Rudram Ranam (Rage, War, Blood), but get an English spin pan-India rise, roar, rebellion,

A spectacle beyond imagination, beyond action…