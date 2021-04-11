LATEST

Filmfare Awards 2021 Nominations & Winners List Airs On Colors 11th April 2021 Episode Performances – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Filmfare Awards 2021

Hello, all entertainment lovers, so get ready for the dynamic Filmfare Awards 2021. We are all going to witness the outstanding performances of our beloved Bollywood celebrities. The latest glimpse of the show is simply amazing. All the Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Greek God Hrithik Roshan are coming up with some top performances and electrifying performances which will surely set the stage on fire. Therefore, all things are set to spice up with the ultimate dance performance and the rest of the acts. Well, the grand show is going to host two of Bollywood’s most talented actors, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rajkumar Rao.

Filmfare Awards 2021

Well, according to the latest glimpse of the show, the two hosts of the show are talking with each other. It seems that they are both footing each other. Ritesh tells Rajkumar that last year’s lockdown caused him bad things. Rajkumar agrees with Ritesh and says that the situation is almost the same, as if he has to wash utensils during lockdown and he has to follow all orders of his spouse.

The two take their conversation further and say that everyone is badly missed on the silver screen due to the closure of the epidemic. But they both say that we are all going to enjoy the magic of cinema in theaters soon. They welcome all the spectators to enjoy the spectacle of our beloved stars. The film industry’s drop-dead is ready with its stunning performance on the grand Filmfare Awards 2021 stage. Apart from all the performances, the show also paid tribute to all the legendary actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

As far as award distribution is concerned, the slap won the best film award, while eb all ow won the best. Legendary actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor Award for English medium in the category. While Amitabh Bachchan won the Critics Award Best Actor for his amazing performance in Gulabo Sitabou. Saif Ali Khan won the Best Actor Award in a supporting role for his highly enthusiastic performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Along with this, Ludo won the award in the category of Best Music Album. The rest witness the award distribution with the Filmfare Award 2021 this Sunday at 12 noon. Stay tuned with the social telecast for more information and all the latest updates of the Film Hire Awards 2021.

