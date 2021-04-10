Filmfare Awards 2021 To Air On Colors TV – AuditionForm

Filmfare awards 2021 will be airing on television networks. The awards function is exclusively going to be a telecast of the popular channel Colors TV. It is the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021.

The awards function is going to be a telecast on Colors TV. Filmfare Awards 2021 will be airing on television on April 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM.

It is going to be full of fun, entertainment, laughter, and many more. Many celebrities will be giving their dance performances on the stage of the show.

The show will be hosted by the popular star of Bollywood Ritiesh Deshmukh, Rajkumar Rao, and Manish Paul.

Sunny Leone will be setting the stage on fire by her dance moves. And many other celebrities will be giving their dance performances.

Take a look at the winner list of various nomination of the show

Best Movie – Lost

Critics Best Film – Eeb Allay Ooo! (Prateek Vats)

Best Actor In A Leading Tole (Male) – Irrfan for Angrezi Medium

Critics Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Amitabh Bachchan for Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Taapsee Pannu for Thappad

Critics Best Actor In Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome for Sir

Best Diretor – Om Raut for Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Saif Ali Khan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) – Farrokh Jaffar for Gulabi Sitabo

Best Musc Album – Pritam from Ludo

Best Lyrics – Gulzar for song Chappak from movie Chappak

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Raghav Chaitanya for song Ek Tukda Dhoop for movie Thappad

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Asees Kaur for song Malang from movie Malang

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film – Priyanka Banerjee for movie Devi

Best Short Film In Fiction – Shivraj Waichal for movie Arjun

Best Short Film In Non Fiction – Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar for movie Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

Best Actor Female Short Film – Purti Savardekar for movie The First Wedding

Best Actor Male Short Film – Arnav Abdagire for movie Arjun

Best Debut Female – Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Debut Director – Rajesh Krishmam (Lootcase)

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Story – Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay – Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue – Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sounf Design – Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Production Design – Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing – Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Costume Design – Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Action – Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yada (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Choreography – Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Background Score – Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best VFX – Prasad Sutar (Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award : Irrfan

For more recent updates about the Indian entertainment industry and audition details stay tuned w