Filmmaker Hansal Mehta trolled for questioning on Pakistan, user booked Karachi ticket

Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta could be very lively on social media. He’s seen on his social account giving his opinion on many points associated to the nation and the trade. Because of which they need to face trolls many occasions. Not too long ago, one thing comparable was seen when Hansal Mehta requested a query about Pakistan, a consumer received so offended that he even booked a ticket to Karachi for Hansal Mehta. Earlier filmmakers had been additionally responding to this troll, however after seeing the ticket response, they’ve made their social account non-public.

Gave recommendation to go to Pakistan

The truth is, Hansal Mehta tweeted a tweet on his Twitter account in regards to the comparability of Corona’s scenario in Pakistan with India. Wherein he wrote – ‘I’m simply pondering, will the scenario in Pakistan be as dangerous as it’s in India? I imply the circumstances of Kovid ‘. On the identical time, many individuals reacted to Hansal’s tweet, within the meantime a consumer wrote – ‘I’m prepared to present the cash for the primary class a method ticket should you go there without end’.

The consumer has positioned a situation

Whereas replying to this consumer, Hansal wrote- ‘Please ship the ticket, or ought to I share my financial institution particulars?’ … After this the consumer said- ‘Please give me, should you come again, you give me the ticket value 10 occasions the amount of cash to be paid ‘. On this Hansal mentioned – ‘Do not ship the phrases first, ship the cash’. This debate didn’t finish right here. Seeing Hansal’s reply, the consumer really booked a photograph for the filmmaker by reserving a ticket from Mumbai to Dubai and Dubai to Karachi.

The ticket was despatched then…

The consumer, whereas sending the ticket to Hansal Mehta, said- ‘The situations had already been imposed. I used to be not joking within the first tweet itself ‘. Based on media experiences, the filmmaker didn’t reply after this, however modified his Twitter account from public to non-public. Since this incident, the title of Hansal Mehta has been trending on Twitter. On the identical time, screenshots of those two conversations are going viral on social media.