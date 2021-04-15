ENTERTAINMENT

Filmmaker Janet Craig collaborates with survivor Rachel Thomas on ‘Wake Up’ – Film TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Janet Craig has teamed up with survivor Rachel Thomas for her new film 'Wake Up'. Learn more about the new film here.

Youngster intercourse trafficking lives in suburban America and filmmaker Janet Craig weaves a surprising story of foster youth caught in a entice of sexual corruption within the upcoming dramatic function movie, Wake Up.

Becoming a member of the undertaking is outstanding human trafficking survivor and outspoken advocate Rachel Thomas, who will ship a vital message in regards to the widespread actuality of intercourse trafficking in America on the finish of the pic.

Primarily based on real-life tales of foster kids and human trafficking victims, Wake Up tells the story of a quiet group rocked after an emancipated foster teen unintentionally will get his crush and her finest pal focused by a intercourse trafficking ring. A daring rescue is mounted — however will it’s too late?

The movie marks the directorial debut for veteran actress Craig, who additionally stars together with David Gridley (Staff Kaylie), Isaac C. Singleton, Jr. (Anger Administration, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Judson Mills (Walker, Texas Ranger), and Brooke Anne Smith (Too Shut To Residence), and newcomer Tori Griffith because the younger foster teen on the middle of the story.

Wake Up is being produced by longtime foster dad and mom Craig and her husband Doug Grossman, together with Mike and Kristen Smart, who’ve personally fostered over 100 kids. Deborah Smerecnik of Busy Bee Productions is govt producing.

Wake Up originated when our oldest daughter requested us to go along with her to an occasion to listen to about human trafficking and intercourse slavery. We had no thought the influence it could have on our lives,” explains Craig. “We heard a younger girl share her story of being trafficked at this Eternally Discovered occasion. Once we heard her story, we have been so moved and wished to do one thing to assist women and boys on the market being trafficked, residing a TMT hell. Our ardour fueling this movie is to do our half to assist foster youth and cease intercourse slavery.”

The producers are creating the movie to boost consciousness and funds for 3 very important organizations, together with the foster care assist group RaisingHOPE, with founding father of the Tami Barnett additionally stepping in as a producer, and the anti-trafficking organizations Eternally Discovered and ZOE Worldwide.

Wake Up is at present in post-production and supposed for launch later this 12 months.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top