Filmmaker Janet Craig collaborates with survivor Rachel Thomas on ‘Wake Up’ – Film TMT

Youngster intercourse trafficking lives in suburban America and filmmaker Janet Craig weaves a surprising story of foster youth caught in a entice of sexual corruption within the upcoming dramatic function movie, Wake Up.

Becoming a member of the undertaking is outstanding human trafficking survivor and outspoken advocate Rachel Thomas, who will ship a vital message in regards to the widespread actuality of intercourse trafficking in America on the finish of the pic.

Primarily based on real-life tales of foster kids and human trafficking victims, Wake Up tells the story of a quiet group rocked after an emancipated foster teen unintentionally will get his crush and her finest pal focused by a intercourse trafficking ring. A daring rescue is mounted — however will it’s too late?

The movie marks the directorial debut for veteran actress Craig, who additionally stars together with David Gridley (Staff Kaylie), Isaac C. Singleton, Jr. (Anger Administration, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Judson Mills (Walker, Texas Ranger), and Brooke Anne Smith (Too Shut To Residence), and newcomer Tori Griffith because the younger foster teen on the middle of the story.

Wake Up is being produced by longtime foster dad and mom Craig and her husband Doug Grossman, together with Mike and Kristen Smart, who’ve personally fostered over 100 kids. Deborah Smerecnik of Busy Bee Productions is govt producing.

“Wake Up originated when our oldest daughter requested us to go along with her to an occasion to listen to about human trafficking and intercourse slavery. We had no thought the influence it could have on our lives,” explains Craig. “We heard a younger girl share her story of being trafficked at this Eternally Discovered occasion. Once we heard her story, we have been so moved and wished to do one thing to assist women and boys on the market being trafficked, residing a TMT hell. Our ardour fueling this movie is to do our half to assist foster youth and cease intercourse slavery.”

The producers are creating the movie to boost consciousness and funds for 3 very important organizations, together with the foster care assist group RaisingHOPE, with founding father of the Tami Barnett additionally stepping in as a producer, and the anti-trafficking organizations Eternally Discovered and ZOE Worldwide.

Wake Up is at present in post-production and supposed for launch later this 12 months.