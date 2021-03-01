Final 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts Live Free Stream and TV Coverage – TMT Daily

The 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts of Canada’s National Women’s Curling Championship is currently being held from February 19 to 28 at the Marcin McPhail Center in Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park. Follow the tournament to see Heart of Stream, schedule, and more.

Curling Canada opted to expand to ensure more than one game for teams that would normally have played for the final spot due to travel and the COVID-19 protocol.

how to see?

Competition: 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts

Date: 24 February – 28 February, 2021.

where: Markin McPhail Center

live stream: TSN.ca

When is the 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts playoff?

tie breaker

Date: Sunday, February 28

Time: 10 AM ET

Rink: Alberta (Walker) vs Manitoba (Jones)

Both teams were tied after the championship pool and will now meet for a spot in the semi-finals. Dropped by Alberta and Laura Walker, based in Edmonton, defeated Manitoba in the draw 20.

Semi finals

Date: Sunday, February 28

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Rink: Canada (Ayerson) vs Tiebreaker Winner

Allinson and his team won gold last year and want to return to the finals on Sunday.

gold medal

Date: Sunday, February 28

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Rink: Ontario (Homan) vs Semifinal Winner

Homan, who left Canada at the 2018 Sochi Olympics, has been a three-time Scotis winner: 2014 for Team Canada and 2013 and 2017 for Ontario. She won silver for Ontario in 2019 and 2020, losing to Ayerson last year.

How to win live mickey scots tournament to heart 2021?

The Tournament of Heart live stream is available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and ESPN +.

What is the purse for the 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts?

In 2020, for the first time, purses were equal for the women’s and men’s curling championships (Tim Hortons Briar).

With 18 teams competing in 2021, the amount given to accommodate additional teams decreased slightly ($ 5,000 less for each, first and second).

Here’s the breakdown for 2021:

Total Purse: $ 300,000

First: $ 100,000

Second: $ 60,000

Third: $ 40,000

Championship Pool (fourth through eighth): $ 15,000

Non-Championship Pool (ninth through 18th): $ 2,500

Scots Tournament of Hearts Schedule 2021

Draw 13: Wednesday, February 24, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT

Wild Card 3 vs Northern Ontario

Wild card 2 vs nova scotia

Ontario vs Northwest Territory

Yukon vs canada

Draw 14: Wednesday, February 24, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT

Quebec vs Newfoundland and Labrador

Saskatchewan vs Wild Card 1

British Columbia vs New Brunswick

Manitoba vs Prince Edward Island

Draw 15: Wednesday, February 24, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

Wild card 2 vs ontario

Northwest Region vs Yukon

Canada vs Alberta

Nova Scotia vs Northern Ontario

Draw 16: Thursday, February 25, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT

Saskatchewan vs British Columbia

New Brunswick vs Manitoba

Prince Edward Island vs Nunavut

Wild Card 1 vs Newfoundland and Labrador

Draw 17: Thursday, February 25, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT

Alberta vs Yukon

Ontario vs Canada

Wild Card 2 vs Northern Ontario

Northwest Region vs Wild Card 3

Draw 18: Thursday, February 25, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

Nunavut vs Manitoba

British Columbia vs Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan vs Newfoundland and Labrador

New Brunswick vs Quebec

Tiebreaker: Friday, February 26, 10 pm ET / 8 MT

– if necessary

Draw 19: Friday, February 26, 2:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm MT

A4 vs B3

B1 vs a2

A1 vs B4

B2 vs a3

Draw 20: Friday, February 26, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

A3 vs B1

B3 vs 1

B2 vs a4

A2 vs b4

Draw 21: Saturday, February 27, 2:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm MT

A1 vs b2

B4 vs a3

B3 vs a2

A4 vs B1

Draw 22: Saturday, February 27, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

B4 vs A4

A2 vs b2

B1 vs1

A3 vs B3

Tiebreaker: Sunday, February 28, 10 pm ET / 8 MT

– if necessary

Semifinals: Sunday, February 28, 2:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm MT

– Second Place vs. Third Place

Final: Sunday, February 28, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

– Semifinal winner vs. first place

Last Draw Results

Draw 1: Friday, February 19, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

Northern Ontario 8, Northwest Region 7

Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 10, Yukon 2

Alberta 10, Nova Scotia 5

Canada 7, Wild Card 2 (Zacharia) 3

Draw 2: Saturday, February 20, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT

Newfoundland and Labrador 8, New Brunswick 7

Manitoba 7, Quebec 4

Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 6, Nunavut 3

Prince Edward Island 7, Saskatchewan 6

Draw 3: Saturday, February 20, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT

Nova Scotia 13, Yukon 3

Alberta 7, Wild Card 2 (Zacharia) 5

Ontario 9, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 4

Draw 4: Saturday, February 20, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 9, Manitoba 2

Saskatchewan 9, Nunavut (Eddy) 3

Prince Edward Island 12, New Brunswick 4

Quebec 9, British Columbia 5

Draw 5: Sunday, February 21, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT

Canada 6, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 4

Northwest Region 9, Nova Scotia 5

Ontario 8, Yukon 3

Alberta 12, Northern Ontario 2

Draw 6: Sunday, February 21, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT

Quebec 8, Prince Edward Island 6

Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 9, New Brunswick 2

Manitoba 14, BC 5

Newfoundland and Labrador 9, Nunavut 3

Draw 7: Sunday, February 21, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT

Ontario 6, Alberta 5

Canada 12, Northern Ontario 4

Nova Scotia 8, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 5

Wild Card 2 (Zacharia) 15, Yukon 3

Monday, February 22, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT