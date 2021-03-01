Final 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts Live Free Stream and TV Coverage – TMT Daily

The 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts of Canada’s National Women’s Curling Championship is currently being held from February 19 to 28 at the Marcin McPhail Center in Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park. Follow the tournament to see Heart of Stream, schedule, and more.
Curling Canada opted to expand to ensure more than one game for teams that would normally have played for the final spot due to travel and the COVID-19 protocol.
how to see?
- Competition: 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts
- Date: 24 February – 28 February, 2021.
- where: Markin McPhail Center
- live stream: TSN.ca
When is the 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts playoff?
tie breaker
- Date: Sunday, February 28
- Time: 10 AM ET
- Rink: Alberta (Walker) vs Manitoba (Jones)
Both teams were tied after the championship pool and will now meet for a spot in the semi-finals. Dropped by Alberta and Laura Walker, based in Edmonton, defeated Manitoba in the draw 20.
Semi finals
- Date: Sunday, February 28
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Rink: Canada (Ayerson) vs Tiebreaker Winner
Allinson and his team won gold last year and want to return to the finals on Sunday.
gold medal
- Date: Sunday, February 28
- Time: 8:30 pm ET
- Rink: Ontario (Homan) vs Semifinal Winner
Homan, who left Canada at the 2018 Sochi Olympics, has been a three-time Scotis winner: 2014 for Team Canada and 2013 and 2017 for Ontario. She won silver for Ontario in 2019 and 2020, losing to Ayerson last year.
How to win live mickey scots tournament to heart 2021?
The Tournament of Heart live stream is available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and ESPN +.
What is the purse for the 2021 Scots Tournament of Hearts?
In 2020, for the first time, purses were equal for the women’s and men’s curling championships (Tim Hortons Briar).
With 18 teams competing in 2021, the amount given to accommodate additional teams decreased slightly ($ 5,000 less for each, first and second).
Here’s the breakdown for 2021:
Total Purse: $ 300,000
- First: $ 100,000
- Second: $ 60,000
- Third: $ 40,000
- Championship Pool (fourth through eighth): $ 15,000
- Non-Championship Pool (ninth through 18th): $ 2,500
Scots Tournament of Hearts Schedule 2021
Draw 13: Wednesday, February 24, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT
- Wild Card 3 vs Northern Ontario
- Wild card 2 vs nova scotia
- Ontario vs Northwest Territory
- Yukon vs canada
Draw 14: Wednesday, February 24, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT
- Quebec vs Newfoundland and Labrador
- Saskatchewan vs Wild Card 1
- British Columbia vs New Brunswick
- Manitoba vs Prince Edward Island
Draw 15: Wednesday, February 24, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- Wild card 2 vs ontario
- Northwest Region vs Yukon
- Canada vs Alberta
- Nova Scotia vs Northern Ontario
Draw 16: Thursday, February 25, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT
- Saskatchewan vs British Columbia
- New Brunswick vs Manitoba
- Prince Edward Island vs Nunavut
- Wild Card 1 vs Newfoundland and Labrador
Draw 17: Thursday, February 25, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT
- Alberta vs Yukon
- Ontario vs Canada
- Wild Card 2 vs Northern Ontario
- Northwest Region vs Wild Card 3
Draw 18: Thursday, February 25, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- Nunavut vs Manitoba
- British Columbia vs Prince Edward Island
- Saskatchewan vs Newfoundland and Labrador
- New Brunswick vs Quebec
Tiebreaker: Friday, February 26, 10 pm ET / 8 MT
– if necessary
Draw 19: Friday, February 26, 2:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm MT
- A4 vs B3
- B1 vs a2
- A1 vs B4
- B2 vs a3
Draw 20: Friday, February 26, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- A3 vs B1
- B3 vs 1
- B2 vs a4
- A2 vs b4
Draw 21: Saturday, February 27, 2:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm MT
- A1 vs b2
- B4 vs a3
- B3 vs a2
- A4 vs B1
Draw 22: Saturday, February 27, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- B4 vs A4
- A2 vs b2
- B1 vs1
- A3 vs B3
Tiebreaker: Sunday, February 28, 10 pm ET / 8 MT
– if necessary
Semifinals: Sunday, February 28, 2:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm MT
– Second Place vs. Third Place
Final: Sunday, February 28, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
– Semifinal winner vs. first place
Last Draw Results
Draw 1: Friday, February 19, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- Northern Ontario 8, Northwest Region 7
- Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 10, Yukon 2
- Alberta 10, Nova Scotia 5
- Canada 7, Wild Card 2 (Zacharia) 3
Draw 2: Saturday, February 20, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT
- Newfoundland and Labrador 8, New Brunswick 7
- Manitoba 7, Quebec 4
- Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 6, Nunavut 3
- Prince Edward Island 7, Saskatchewan 6
Draw 3: Saturday, February 20, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT
- Nova Scotia 13, Yukon 3
- Alberta 7, Wild Card 2 (Zacharia) 5
- Ontario 9, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 4
Draw 4: Saturday, February 20, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 9, Manitoba 2
- Saskatchewan 9, Nunavut (Eddy) 3
- Prince Edward Island 12, New Brunswick 4
- Quebec 9, British Columbia 5
Draw 5: Sunday, February 21, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT
- Canada 6, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 4
- Northwest Region 9, Nova Scotia 5
- Ontario 8, Yukon 3
- Alberta 12, Northern Ontario 2
Draw 6: Sunday, February 21, 3:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm MT
- Quebec 8, Prince Edward Island 6
- Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 9, New Brunswick 2
- Manitoba 14, BC 5
- Newfoundland and Labrador 9, Nunavut 3
Draw 7: Sunday, February 21, 8:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm MT
- Ontario 6, Alberta 5
- Canada 12, Northern Ontario 4
- Nova Scotia 8, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 5
- Wild Card 2 (Zacharia) 15, Yukon 3
Monday, February 22, 10:30 am ET / 8:30 MT
- Canada 8, Northwest Region 4