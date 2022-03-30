Final draw from Qatar, live on public TV

special broadcast public television will be participating Pablo Giralt, Sergio Goycchia, Gustavo Kuffner and Sofia Martinez from Qatar, and Matias Martin, Angela Lerena and Miguel Osovic in Buenos Aires.

There will be a preview on Thursday from 10:45 pm to midnight. The special program will start at 10.00 am on Friday to work out the draw route from 13.00 to 15.30.

Finally, at 10:45 pm that day, a synopsis will be presented with highlights of the day.

After accompanying the Argentine team in all qualifiers, public television began to broadcast decisive examples of the World Cup with a draw for the final stage.