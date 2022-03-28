Final Four 2022: Schedule, Odds, Prediction for the NCAA Tournament Semifinals | bleacher report

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Final Four is scheduled for the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament after a pair of blowouts on Sunday.

No. 8 North Carolina ended No. 15 St. Peter’s historic run with a decisive 69–49 victory in the final Elite Eight contest. No. 1 Kansas, the only top seed, defeated No. 10 Miami (Florida) 76-50 earlier in the day.

In the national semi-finals, the Tar Heels will face No. 2 Duke, who beat No. 4 Arkansas 78–69 in the Elite Eight. It may be hard to believe, but this will be the first meeting between bitter rivals in NCAA Tournament history. North Carolina will want to play spoilers, as the Blue Devils are two wins away from handing over the national championship to head coach Mike Krzyzewski in their final season.

