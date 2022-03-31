Final Four 2022 – UNC vs. Duke takes precedence over sold-out concert for country star Eric Church

On Tuesday, Eric Church released a Statement via Ticketmaster telling fans that he was Canceling Your Sold Out Show at the AT&T Center A showdown between your beloved North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils in favor of participating in the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday in San Antonio.

With an album titled “Carolina” and songs filled with reminiscent songs about the wonders of her hometown of Granite Falls, the country star never shied away from declaring allegiance to the state of North Carolina. But the devotion to the Church never seemed…