Final Four 2022 – Villanova-Kansas and North Carolina-Duke’s best moments and breakdown

The calendar has turned in April, but we’ve reached the final night of March Madness. The 2022 Final Four action on Saturday in New Orleans features the bluest-blood matchups and the most in blue of ticket prices for the match.

Between the Kansas Jayhawks, Villanova Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels, the schools went on to win 17 NCAA championships, creating college basketball and NBA legends combined.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats faced the No. 1 seed Jayhawks to start the night. It was the fourth time Kansas coach Bill Self and Villanova’s Jay Wright faced Sweet 16 or beyond with these schools. Each time the winner has won the title – setting a positive precedent for Self’s squad, which came out in the top 81-65.

2 related

Then the Tobacco Road rivalry between the Dukes…