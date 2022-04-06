Final Score: Spurs beat Denver Nuggets – 116-97

The San Antonio Spurs – who have won the last 6 out of 7 games – suffered Denver Nuggets Hoping to move the magic number from 2 to 1 in a road game. The Nuggets were a huge favorite (+7), and the Spurs had a big piece of the puzzle, with DeJonte Murray missing due to upper respiratory illness. The Nuggets have won the last 5 out of 7 games, and with Jokic’s consistently excellent performance, it was a game that could easily have gone in favor of the Nuggets. However, despite being without Murray, the Spurs put up an incredible performance against Jokic (despite putting up 41 points) and the rest of the Nuggets squad. The Spurs pulled off an impressive victory this evening, beating the Nuggets 116-97, playing well on both sides of the floor. Spurs now have 5…