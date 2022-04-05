Final tickets for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Turin 2022 are on sale!

Tickets for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, which will take place in Turin on Saturday 21 May at 7 pm, are on sale.

With less than 50 days left until the big event of the season for European women’s clubs, fans can now get their tickets. There are also reduced rates available for those under 12 and the Family Pack that allows two adults and two children under 18 to purchase tickets at a reduced cost.

prices

type 1

East and West stands, 1st level: €20 (€5 for children under 12)

Category 2

All other stadium areas: €10 (€5 for children under 12)

free tickets for people with disabilities : contact [email protected] for more information.



Family Pack (two adults and minimum one, maximum two children below 18 years of age) ,

Category 1: €14 + €14 + €10 per child under 18…