Finally, Nitin’s Power PETA gets green signal

Young heroes Nithin Tollywood is one of the busiest stars. She will release three in five months. His next release will be an investigation under the direction of Chandrashekhar Yeleti. There are high expectations from the film. Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash are the female heads. Nitin will have another release in the month of March. Rang De will hit the screens on 26 March.

It has already been confirmed that Nitin’s Andhadhun remake will be on the floors on June 11. The film’s director is Maralapaka Gandhi. The shooting of this film will be wrapped up in the coming months.

After his former commitments were over, Nithin finally nodded Power map. Krishna Chaitanya is going to direct the film. It will be a two-part series and regular shooting will start in the month of May. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil.