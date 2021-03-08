ENTERTAINMENT

Finally ‘Wakeel Saab’ Women Revealed – TheMiracleTech

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film ‘Wakeel Saab’ has drawn heavy criticism. The film, which is an official remake of the Bollywood film ‘PINK’, has three important female main characters. But except for the first song, the rest of the promotions were entirely focused on Pawan Kalyan.

The recently released song ‘Satyamev Jayate’ was also about Pawan and his role in the film. This invited Flack from all corners as the makers did not unveil any of the posters from the female characters.

The time has finally arrived and a new poster has been released, marking International Women’s Day on Monday. The poster features actresses Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya of ‘Mallesham’, while Pawan is holding a baseball bat in a chair. She has a book that is about women’s law and criminal justice.

This poster is a relief but a glimpse of the three ladies would have been even better.

‘Vekel Saab’ is directed by Venu Shriram and slated for 9 AprilTh Ongoing.

