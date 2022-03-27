Financial ‘jackpot’ unlikely for cash-strapped St. Peter’s Peacocks despite generating NCAA tournament revenue

PHILADELPHIA — One of the most beloved aspects of the NCAA Tournament at St. Peter’s is the proportional size of the school’s athletic budget, compared to the schools slain in the NCAA Tournament.

St. Peter’s is beaten No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue, which is notable considering St. Peter’s spent $130 million less on athletics than Kentucky last year. St. Peter’s athletic director Rachel Paul said the school’s basketball operations budget, which does not include coaching salaries, is less than $250,000 and the lowest number ever in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

As No. 15 St. Peter plays No. 8 North Carolina for a chance in the Final Four on Sunday, there will be a worrying question for the MAAC and St…