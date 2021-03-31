Financial plan of Libra people will be successful, but there may be some tension in married life – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Out of the 12 zodiac signs, each person has a different amount, with the help of which a person can know what his day will be like. In astrology, the movement of planets creates auspicious and inauspicious clocks, which affect our lives. If today’s day is good about your zodiac sign, you can celebrate it, while if today’s day is bad for you, you can do something good by adopting the suggestions given by Panditji.

Today’s almanac

Day: Wednesday, Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, Tritiya horoscope.

Today’s Rahukkal: 12:00 pm to 01:30 pm.

Today’s direction: Answer.

Today’s festival and festival: Ganesh Chaturthi fast.

Today’s Bhadra: 03:48 am to 02:07 pm.

Special: Mercury in Pisces.

Horoscope

Aries: There will be a stake in the family festival. There is a possibility of traveling country. You will get the support of a higher officer. Business reputation will increase. Creative efforts will flourish.

Taurus: Married life will be happy. Friendship relations will be cordial. You will get the support of your brother and sister. The mind will be obsessed with unknown fear. Put your mind in worshiping God, you will get peace.

Gemini: Efforts going on in the field of education competition will be fruitful. The economic plan would be worthwhile, but royal spending would have to be avoided. Life partner will get support.

Cancer: The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be an unprecedented success in the field of education competition. Family reputation will increase. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Singh: Business efforts will prosper. Control in sentimentality. There is a possibility of home infighting. Do not ignore health. Be patient. Put your mind in worshiping God.

Virgo: Friendship relations will be sweet. Will be able to seek cooperation from others. Will get good news related to children. Business efforts will prosper. Family support will be available.

Libra: The economic plan will come to fruition. Relationships will strengthen, but there may be some tension in married life. Keep restraint on speech. Creative efforts will flourish.

Scorpio: Control in sentimentality. There will be useless complications. Be aware of health and prestige. Do not risk in financial matters. Put your mind to creative work.

Sagittarius: Some futile troubles and stresses can be found. Worshiping the Moon will be beneficial for you. Business reputation will increase. Home useful items will increase.

Capricorn: The labor done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. The business plan will be fruitful. Governments will be able to seek support from the government. The effort made will be meaningful.

Kumbh: High officer or head of household will get support. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. You will get success in the work done with intelligence skills.

Pisces: The completion of a task will increase confidence. Gifts or honors will increase. Relationships will strengthen. Economic efforts will gain momentum. New relationships will be formed.

