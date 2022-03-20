Find and Destroy a Hidden IO Building Jammer Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3 Challenge – Breakflip

Among the rebuild challenges in Fortnite, one of them asks to “Find and destroy a hidden IO build jammer”. You are given its location.

Reconstruction quests are available in Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite, allowing all players to get XP in a fairly simple way. These quests all have different steps that must be completed to be able to validate them, and they generally require going to specific places on the map.

This is the case of the challenge asking to “ Find and destroy a hidden IO build jammer “. While this challenge looks simple enough, it can actually be quite tricky to find that hidden construction jammer. We give you its location below !

Where to find and destroy hidden IO build jammer in Fortnite?

For destroy the hidden IO build jammer in Fortnite, you will have to start by finding it! It is to the south of the map, towards Synapse Station, that you will be able to find this jammer and validate the quest. You can use the map below to find it easily:

Jammer location to destroy in Fortnite

Once there, you will see this black-colored jammer quite quickly, as in the screenshot below, which can also help you find it easily:

The jammer to destroy in Fortnite

To destroy it, you can simply use a weapon or your pickaxe! Once this is done, the challenge will be validated.

