Find genuine extra gear in Epic to deny Chelsea return

(Real Madrid won 5-4 on aggregate)

Karim Benzema’s penultimate header crushed Chelsea’s remarkable comeback as Real Madrid lost 3-2 at the Bernabeu Stadium, but reached 5-4 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ruthless France hitman Benzema carbon-copied two key goals scored in the first leg of last week’s quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge, where his hat-trick was expected to propel Real into the last four.

Champions League holders Chelsea came to Madrid with other ideas, however, really big ideas, making a memorable and odd comeback in this pulsating second leg.

The Blues pulled off their 3–1 deficit from the first leg and dethroned Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid.

Mason Mount, Tony Rudiger and Timo Werner put the Blues up 3-0 and…