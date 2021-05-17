ENTERTAINMENT

Find out how healthy your lungs are

The second wave of corona virus in India has taken a very frightening form. Still more than 4 thousand people are dying in 24 hours. In the second wave, most people are losing their lives due to lung infection. These new mutants directly attack the lungs. Due to which the problem of breathing starts.

Amidst this, oxygen is not being available to the people and there is a lot of fighting about it. There was no room left for the burning and burial of corpses, it was all due to this new mutant.

This kind of virus worsens the lungs, the question arises in everyone’s mind how to keep their lungs healthy and how to find out how good your lungs are. In this way, chest test has to be done to know the condition of the lungs, but it comes in serious condition. We tell you how easily we can check how healthy our lungs are.

From the video tweeted by Zydus Hospital, you can find out how healthy your lungs are?

You have to hold your breath and see the spinning red ball. You will get as many numbers as the ball rotates. That is, the more the ball you spin, the more you will be able to hold your breath, the more healthy your lungs are. With this you can find out how healthy your lungs are. But this is just a way of examining the lungs. But if you have trouble breathing then you must see a doctor. You must follow the mask and social distancing. It is important to have good ventilation in the house for better breath.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
88
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top