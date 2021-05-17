The second wave of corona virus in India has taken a very frightening form. Still more than 4 thousand people are dying in 24 hours. In the second wave, most people are losing their lives due to lung infection. These new mutants directly attack the lungs. Due to which the problem of breathing starts.

Amidst this, oxygen is not being available to the people and there is a lot of fighting about it. There was no room left for the burning and burial of corpses, it was all due to this new mutant.

This kind of virus worsens the lungs, the question arises in everyone’s mind how to keep their lungs healthy and how to find out how good your lungs are. In this way, chest test has to be done to know the condition of the lungs, but it comes in serious condition. We tell you how easily we can check how healthy our lungs are.

From the video tweeted by Zydus Hospital, you can find out how healthy your lungs are?

Here is a quick and easy way to test your lung capacity. Hold your breath and watch the red ball spin when you count the number of spins. The more you can hold your breath, the better will be the health of your lungs.#Lungs #LungTest # Specialist Doctor # Covid 19 pic.twitter.com/i9x9zySljB– Zydus Hospitals (@ZydusHospitals) 14 May, 2021

You have to hold your breath and see the spinning red ball. You will get as many numbers as the ball rotates. That is, the more the ball you spin, the more you will be able to hold your breath, the more healthy your lungs are. With this you can find out how healthy your lungs are. But this is just a way of examining the lungs. But if you have trouble breathing then you must see a doctor. You must follow the mask and social distancing. It is important to have good ventilation in the house for better breath.