Find out how to get near Corona Vaccine Center on Whatsapp

New Delhi. Corona virus infection is spreading very fast. The graph of deaths is also high. To avoid corona virus ie ‘Kovid 19’, you should wash your hands regularly with soap and water. Guidelines must be strictly followed to prevent corona virus infection. This is the only solution. Many people have lost their lives due to infection. The number of infected is increasing daily. In the second strain of the corona, the problem of infection is greater than before. Despite increasing infection, many people are still negligent. Along with applying masks to people in rescue, it is also important to follow physical distancing. Most people want to get vaccinated to protect them from corona infection. But many people are still unable to get information about their close vaccine center, so that they can go there and get the vaccine dose. But today we are going to tell you how you can find the nearest vaccine centers from WhatsApp.

According to the news, you have to save a mobile number 9013151515 to find the address of the nearest vaccine center on WhatsApp. Friends, after that you will have to send a greeting and write it in English. After doing this, some information will come in the answer from there and you will be asked to choose the option from 1-9. For vaccine centers, you have to type 1 number and send it. After this, you will get information about close centers. However, the response to the message comes only after a while. It is a chatbot started by MyGov Corona Helpdesk. If you do not want to save the number, then visit wa.me/919013151515 in the browser.

For your information, friends can tell that you can search on Google Maps near Corona Vaccine Center, for this, open Google Maps in Android phone. Then type vaccination center near me in the search bar. Friends, keep in mind that your phone has GPS feature on it and accesses the Google Maps location. After this, you can get information about vaccine centers close to your home.