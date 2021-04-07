Find upcoming twists and spoilers – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 7th April 2021

The latest episode of Pinjra Khubh Sundar features Riya Sharma as Mayura and Sahil Uppal as Omkar in the lead roles. The show is going through quite an interesting phase, as Mayura is separated from her daughter Tara for 5 years. As her husband, Omkar takes Tara away from Mayura due to her blind faith in Agrima Devi. As he convinces them in superstitious things that he separates Tara from Mayura. Mayura breaks down mentally and goes to Ashutosh who is a psychiatrist who investigates Mayura. Mayura gets on well and decides the river Narmada where it all began.

Tara turns 5 but is still weak because she is a pre-mature child and was not weaned by her mother when she was an infant. So, as usual, Omkar and Manjari went to the priest instead of the doctor. The priest suggests that she is quite weak because all this happens when she was born. He further suggests taking her to the banks of the Narmada River for a holy bath. Omkar without knowing that Mayura already exists.

After some time, Mayura finds out about Tara and tells her that she is a fairy mother. But at that time she does not know that Tara is her daughter. But later, he comes to know that Tara is his daughter and becomes restless, but Akhilesh says that if he clings to his feelings, he will lose the chance to get Tara back. But, somehow Mayura Dr. She takes help from Khanna and disguises Tara as Nayan Nayan and goes to Tara. Mayura tries to get Tara back but fails several times. Later, Omkar also fired Nayan, but Tara’s health deteriorated later.

After a while, Mayura tries to pick up Tara again but Megha kidnaps her at that time. Tara later met any neighbor and gave it to Akhilesh. He informs Mayura that he takes Tara and Onkar together and takes Mayura to Mayura’s house. Omkar takes Tara back and Mayura cries. Megha suggests filing a case against Omkar but later Omkar himself finds out that Mayura is going to file a complaint against you and Omkar has already sent a legal notice to Mayura to stay away from Tara in exchange for money. . Mayura was stunned to learn this. Stay tuned with social telecasts for written updates of more Pinjar beautiful.

