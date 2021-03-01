Find your next Watch Watch on Netflix: Our Guide to the Best Korean Plays – TMT Daily

After Netflix signed an agreement with South Korean cable company JTBC in 2019, the sheer volume of K-drama available to watch on Netflix is ​​now enormous. Korea has an excellent reputation for making riveting episode television, so the abundance of new titles to choose from on the streaming platform is a welcome addition.

As a result, more and more people are taking a chance on unknown Korean titles. With so many unfamiliarities about the genre, scrolling through the catalog can be quite an experience. It doesn’t have to be, though. A big fan of the K-drama genre, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best K-Drama titles available for streaming on Netflix right now!

it’s okay not to be okay (2020)

it’s okay not to be okay One of them Most Discussed K-Drama of 2020. It is a bizarre love story that certainly has a deeper element than most love stories. This is the story of Moon Gang-ta (Kim Soon-hyun), who lives with his autistic older brother, Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se). Some time ago Moon Song-tai saw his mother’s death. Since his assassination, the brothers do not settle in a place for very long.

Currently, Moon Gang-ta is working as a caretaker in the psychiatric ward of a hospital, where he meets Ko-Moon-young (Seo Yia-ji). Although he does not realize it, this is not the first time his paths have ended. Ko-Moon-Young, who is believed to have an antisocial personality disorder, develops an obsession with Moon Gang-ta after discovering his previous connections.

Ko-moon-young follows Songjin’s brothers and their lives move forward. As Ko-Moon-Young and Moon Gang-ta learn more about each other, they develop codependency that actually takes them all to a happier place. However the entire event is not without intrigue and drama, and the trio reveal many mysteries about past events. They work together through it, find comfort in each other and move forward in life together.

Mr sunshine (2018)

Mr sunshine Located in Hanseong (Now known as Seoul) during the 1900s. It is an activist drama that essentially deals with stories originating from Korea’s fight for independence. The story takes place just before the Japanese proclamation of Korea and sarcasm at the right-wing army.

Eugene Choi (Lee Byung-hun) was born into slavery in Josan, but fled to the United States in 1871 after an American campaign in Korea. He lives in the US where he lives in the Marine Corp. He goes back to Korea on a mission where he meets the daughter of a prominent aristocrat and falls in love.

Go Ae-shin (Kim Tae-ri) is a member of the righteous army. Despite their love, the pair face many challenges. Their different social classes make a huge difference in their lives, and Ai-shin is tied to an arranged marriage. Meanwhile, Eugene unravels a plot by Japan to colonize Korea and the couple’s love story turns into Joseon’s fight for sovereignty.

Hospital playlist (2020)

Dubbed Gray anatomy Of Asia, Hospital playlist Is tenth Highest ranking korean drama In the history of cable television. It follows five doctors who all work at the same hospital, Yulje Medical Center. The five doctors have known each other for years. They studied together all the way through college and medical school. Now, they are fortunate enough to continue their relationships to work in the same hospital.

The play does not just focus on the medical aspects of their mutual bonding. Now in their forties, the play is actually a show about friendship and highlights the need for a real human relationship. The five friends continue to strengthen their relationships not only through their medical normalities, but also through eating, drinking and music.

There is a big musical aspect to the show, which many people cite for the reason that they kept watching it. The chemistry between all five actors has been highly praised, leaving the audience wanting more as the last episode draws to a close. Fortunately, a second season is currently under development and will air later in 2021.

Crash landing on you (2019)

The love story in this show is like a family rivalry between Montagu and Capulet. Yun Se-ri (son Ye-jin) is a South Korean entrepreneur and heir. Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) is A north korean soldier. Their paths cross one day when Yun Se-ri is subjected to a paragliding accident that finds him falling from the sky only to land in North Korean territory.

Ri Jung Hyuk, a captain in the Korean People’s Army, is patrolling one day when he is now with a trapped and injured woman. Realizing what this might mean for his life if he is discovered by others, he agrees to help bring her back to South Korea and initially hides her.

During their joint efforts to get Yun-Ri back safely to their home, the pair fall in love despite the very deep divisions that exist between their respective countries and societies.

Itavan class (2020)

Itavan class Won Best Drama Series 25th Asian Television Awards. Park Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon) is not getting a good time at all on this show. The misfortune of the young man starts on the first day in a new school. Park Sae-ro-yi steps in to save a fellow classmate from a bully and punches someone’s son who is actually very important.

Bully’s father is the CEO of the company that Park Sa-ro-yi’s father works on. When Park Sae-roe-yi refuses to apologize for his actions, his father is fired and fired from school. Another unfortunate incident causes Park Sae-roe-wai to act violently again, and this time it locks himself in prison.

Upon its release, Park Seo-ro-yi opens a restaurant. He employs a popular social media influenced person as his manager and sparks a romantic spark between the two.