Finished binging ‘1000-lb Sisters’? Watch these addictive TLC shows now – Film Daily

Finished binging '1000-lb Sisters'? Watch these addictive TLC shows now

Finished binging '1000-lb Sisters'? Watch these addictive TLC shows now

Hard to believe that once upon a time TLC was known more as The Learning Channel, then just a group of random letters. Alas, times change and people largely accept it as “the network with the trashy reality television shows”. Not that there’s anything wrong with trashy reality television shows. Sometimes, you just wanted to turn off your brain and watch 1000-lb Sisters now and again, you know?

With 1000-lb Sisters done for now, however, well you’re probably looking for excellent programming from TLC to dive into. We’re not going to deny anyone their trashy, comfort reality TV programming that only TLC knows how to give the masses. That’s just not in our hearts to do so. Here are some addictive TLC shows to dive into ASAP for your next binge.

Contents hide
1 90 Day Fiancé
2 Long Island Medium
3 Say Yes to the Dress
4 Dr. Pimple Popper

90 Day Fiancé

The grand poobah of trashy reality shows on TLC, 90 Day Fiancé follows couples that have applied for or received their K-1 visas, which are available to foreign fiancé’s of US citizens. After receiving this, the couples have 90 days to marry each other. The series follows these romances and the drama that ensues as we wonder if these people are actually going to get married or not.

90 Day Fiancé has proven to be a major hit for TLC, considered to be the height of reality TV shows for the network. It spawned three spin-offs: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which follows past couples of 90 Day Fiancé; 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which follows couples who have not filed for their K-1 visas; 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows Americans moving to their partner’s country.

Long Island Medium

Long Island Medium follows Theresa Caputo, a self-professed medium living in, where else, Long Island, as she goes about her day-to-day life. She meets with both skeptics & believers in order to communicate with the dead. Her family just lives with it the best that they can as well. Long Island Medium ended in 2019, but there were 14 seasons of the series. Needless to say, there’s a lot of content out there.

Whether or not you believe Caputo, many have called Caputo a con or a mentalist rather than a medium. Either way, people loved the series while it was on. Due to COVID, Long Island Medium ended up being cancelled. Whether or not you believe Caputo’s claims is up to you.

Say Yes to the Dress

Another TLC mainstay, but who can blame it? We just love love, people! Say Yes to the Dress follows brides shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York with their entourages to find that perfect dress for the big day. They have a budget and a trained salesperson, plus someone in the entourage is usually catty. It’s just the perfect storm for great reality TV drama.

Plus when that person finds that perfect dress? Now, that’s some serious series magic, and also has us sobbing, especially if the story is tender. Say Yes to the Dress spun off into four shows: Randy to the Rescue, Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Say Yes to the Dress: America, and Say Yes to the Dress: England.

Dr. Pimple Popper

Need something more medical following your binge of 1000-lb Sisters? Then good news! Dr. Pimple Popper is probably going to be right up your alley. The series follows Dr. Sandra Lee, a dermatologist & YouTuber/Instagrammer, known for posting videos of skin extractions, which some people find relaxing to watch. So to each their own, we guess.

Either way, TLC picked up Dr. Pimple Popper which shows Dr. Lee treating patients with unusual facial & skin disorders at her clinic, Skin Physicians & Surgeons. The show is one of the most popular on TLC with a fifth season on the way and a spinoff series, Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop.

