Finished Munster suffered a narrow defeat at Exeter

A severely ended Munster side suffered a 13-8 loss to Exeter at Sandy Park in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash.

After first-half attempts by full-back Stuart Hogg and flanker Jacques Vermeulen, the Chiefs looked on their way to a major victory and were 10 points clear.

But injury-hit Munster reduced Exeter to 13 men for a quarter of the second period, when wing Ollie Woodburn and replacement prop Patrick Schickerling received yellow cards in rapid succession.

Wing Shane Daly touched for Munster while fly-half Ben Healy kicked a penalty, but Hogg had a drop-goal from 45 meters that could have ultimately made a significant difference.

Exeter, looking to win the European Cup for the second time in three seasons, will look to…