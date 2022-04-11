Finland and Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer, report says

Russia has made a “massive strategic blunder” as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, The Times reported Monday, citing unidentified officials.

Officials from the United States said that NATO membership for both Nordic countries was “a topic of conversation and multiple sessions” during talks between the alliance’s foreign ministers last week attended by Sweden and Finland, report added.

Washington is banking on the move, a direct consequence of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the report said, as it would stretch Russia’s military and enlarge the Western alliance from 30 to 32 members.

Earlier reports said Finland was preparing for a potentially historic decision “before midsummer” on whether to apply to join NATO as a…