Fiona Shaw Isn’t Processing ‘Killing Eve’ In The Past ‘Quite Yet’

Fiona Shaw’s “Killing Eve” ends its four-season run on Sunday night. Photo courtesy of BBC America

NEW YORK, April 10 (UPI) — Fiona Shaw says she doesn’t expect to fully understand what drives the worldwide spy drama killing eve That means until after Sunday’s series finale airs. “I really enjoyed playing Caroline. I wish I could play with her every week forever,” the 63-year-old actress told UPI in an interview to Zoom from her London home on Thursday.

“It’s on television at the moment, so I can’t go down the street without people coming and going, ‘Oh, my God!’ They haven’t had a final episode yet, so it feels very, very present. I’m not processing it yet. I still feel a part of it.”

