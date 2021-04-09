ENTERTAINMENT

FIR Actress Kavita Kaushik; Don’t give a damn about love or hate she receives or who judge her on fake reality show

Kavita Kaushik is an Indian actress, she belongs from Punjab she have been part of many TV shows and Punjabi movie where she play main lead role character recently she was in Big Boss house 14 as contestant one of her recent fan said to her that she shouldn’t have done the show Big Boss which airs on Colors TV.

Kavita fan said that her decision wasn’t good as it has harm her image and her tweet was  “You should not have done big boss I donno if its just me but it did lot of harm to imagine . I am ur fan and wish you all the best things in life.”

Kavita answer to her fan comment respectively she said “Its ok, like they say once you’ve spoilt your “image” you are free! Now I don’t give a fu€k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show”

Recently she have also reject the proposal of game reality show popularly known as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and she said that she don’t want to do reality show once again in her life, In an interview talking about her decision to not to go in any reality show again Kavita share with us

“I have realized that I have no patience for a reality show. I also lack the dramatics and theatrics required for it. Being on a reality show doesn’t make me happy; in fact, it makes me so uncomfortable and out of place that it shows on my face and makes me an angry person! Not that I haven’t done reality shows in the past; I participated in Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, but I did those only when I wanted to buy a house. I have a few houses that I own now, so I don’t need to put myself through the pain of being in a show and stand in a line to take marks for something that I don’t believe in, just for the money.”

