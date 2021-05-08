ENTERTAINMENT

FIR lodged against Kangana in West Bengal, know what is the whole thing

Avatar

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been booked for spreading hatred. The complaint was filed in West Bengal, with links to his Instagram post also handed out. The complaint states that Kangna is disturbing peace here by promoting communal violence among the people in the state. Notice has been sent to Kangana in the matter and information is yet to come.

Media reports said that Kangana’s record has been converted into an FIR. Kangana recently shared a video of herself taunting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, stating that she is not taking drastic steps on the killing of Hindus there and seems to be promoting it. He wrote, “Shame on the fascist demonic Mamata and those who support this government who cannot protect their supporters.”

A few days ago, Kangana’s Twitter account was also suspended completely. Twitter said that they refute any behavior that could cause offline harm. Due to hatred and violent behavior, the said account in the case is completely closed. Meanwhile, Kangana issued a statement on Twitter saying that white people (Twitter) have a habit of keeping brown people (Indians) as their slaves.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

