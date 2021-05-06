FIR lodged against Sugandha & Sanket for flouting COVID-19 rules

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot only a few days ago. The couple had been dating each other secretly for a while and after a long overdue they finally got married.

The couple made sure that every rule related to the COVID-19 protocol was being followed. Sanket being a doctor himself, took utmost priority to follow all the pandemic norms laid by the government.

Surprisingly, an FIR is filed against the couple for having over 100 guests at their wedding and allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules.

The police noticed the presence of over 100 guests after a video from their wedding went viral on social media. Apart from the couple, Police also filed a case against the management of the hotel.

Both Sanket and Sugandha have not responded to the news yet. However, there have been no arrests so far.