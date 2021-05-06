ENTERTAINMENT

FIR lodged against Sugandha & Sanket for flouting COVID-19 rules

Telly Updates

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot only a few days ago. The couple had been dating each other secretly for a while and after a long overdue they finally got married.

The couple made sure that every rule related to the COVID-19 protocol was being followed. Sanket being a doctor himself, took utmost priority to follow all the pandemic norms laid by the government.

Surprisingly, an FIR is filed against the couple for having over 100 guests at their wedding and allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules.

The police noticed the presence of over 100 guests after a video from their wedding went viral on social media. Apart from the couple, Police also filed a case against the management of the hotel.

Both Sanket and Sugandha have not responded to the news yet. However, there have been no arrests so far.

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

44
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top