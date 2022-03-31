FIRB President David Irwin dies after battling illness

He was a key player in advising the government to reject proposed Chinese takeovers of critical infrastructure, such as electricity and gas networks, and sensitive technologies.

Previously as the boss of an intelligence agency under Prime Ministers John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard and Tony Abbott, he advised governments to counter terrorism, foreign espionage and cyber attacks.

Mr Irwin was the former director general of the domestic spy agency Australian Security Intelligence Organization and the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, which manages Australia’s foreign espionage activities.

He was the only person to lead both the organizations at different times.

Politicians and former allies across the political spectrum paid tribute to him on Thursday.

In a statement the Prime Minister…