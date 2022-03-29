Fire at Brampton home kills 5, including 3 children – Toronto

Peel Regional Police say five people, including three children and their parents, were killed in a devastating home fire in Brampton early Monday.

Emergency workers were called to Conestoga Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Kennedy Road, after 2 p.m.

cast. Heather Kennan told reporters that the two children were first taken to the hospital by paramedics in a life-threatening condition, and then died in the hospital a short time later. Cannon said a third child and two adults were found dead inside the house.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyce said he believed the children were ages 11, eight and six. He said the two adults who died in the fire are the parents of the children.

Global News has identified the family of five people.