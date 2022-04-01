Fire at Russian oil depot in Belgorod: Ukrainian or Russian helicopters?

Images emerged of a burning oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod this morning. Russia says that two Ukrainian helicopters attacked the depot, Ukraine neither confirms nor denies. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it would “affect peace talks”.

Flames erupted this morning from an oil depot in Belgorod, Russia. The Russian city, about 50 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, is said to have been attacked by two low-flying helicopters. Russia says it was a deliberate attack by Ukraine, with the region’s governor saying two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters crossed the border at low altitude early Friday and fired missiles. Firefighters had to struggle a lot to douse the fire. Russian news agency Tassi Currently speaks of four injured, possibly firefighters as well. From the dead…