Fire at the famous La Rocca disco in Lire, but the dance temple completely destroyed

It is not yet clear how the fire started, but it must have happened very quickly. “The only indication is that the fire may have started from below, but a seat of fire has not yet been established,” said the mayor of Lear, Rick Vervest (N-VA). According to the police, no one was present in the disco itself, but according to the mayor there was a studio above the disco, where some residents were present. He was the first to report the fire. They were able to eject and were not injured, but were slightly dispelled by the smoke.

“We haven’t searched every room yet, we’re working on that. So we hope no one was actually present,” the fire department said.